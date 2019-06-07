Reports: Premier League star to snub Manchester United, Arsenal move

Leicester City star James Maddison has reportedly expressed his desire to continue under the tutelage of Brendon Rodgers and has turned down interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Sun claims that the English attacking midfielder wants to continue playing for the Foxes in the hope that regular game time would allow him to break into the national team setup.

As a result, he has apparently turned down a move to Manchester United and Arsenal, both of whom were interested in securing his services.

It was recently reported that United were prepared to table a £60 million bid for the player that met Leicester’s valuation of him, but that Arsenal were probably going to be priced out given the constraints they have on their transfer budget.

Another report from Metro claims that Maddison is even agreeable to sign a new contract at Leicester and commit his future to the club for the time being.

Manchester United are in the midst of a squad overhaul as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to set up a home-grown spine at the club. It is reported that they are on the cusp of making Swansea city winger Daniel James their first signing of the summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; It isn’t likely that Madisson would turn down a move to either Manchester United or Arsenal. This could probably be Leicester City’s way of drumming up his price.