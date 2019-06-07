Reports: Real Madrid give up on Paul Pogba; to sign fellow Premier League midfielder instead

Real Madrid have apparently switched their midfield transfer target to Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen due to the difficulty in securing a move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Don Balon reports that Florentino Perez is keen to deliver Zinedine Zidane the Eden Hazard signing on the back of the Luka Jovic one, but to also quickly follow it up with a move for another Premier League star – Christian Eriksen.

The Dane recently aired his desire to leave the London club publicly, acknowledging that the time was right for a new challenge in his career.

And Real Madrid are touted to make a move for him after compications in negotiating a move for their first choice midfield transfer target Paul Pogba.

Witsel hopes Eden Hazard moves to Real Madrid

The Spanish club reportedly can’t come to terms with Manchester United for the World Cup winner and are keen to move on and close out a deal for Eriksen – which can be done for around €90 million due to the player’s desire to leave.

Real Madrid, the report claims, are prepared to pay Tottenham’s asking price for the player who is out of contract next season.

Eriksen was pivotal in Tottenham reaching the Champions League finals in the recently concluded season, scoring 10 goals and laying on 17 more in 51 appearances.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; It looks likely that Christian Eriksen will be leaving Tottenham and Real Madrid are frontrunners for his signature. This move looks quite probable.