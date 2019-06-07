Reports: Barcelona to offer PSG three players in swap deal for Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona want to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe in addition to Antoine Griezmann this summer, and may look to pad the deal with three players the French club is interested in.

Diario Gol reports that Lionel Messi has demanded Barcelona sign PSG star Neymar in addition to Antoine Griezmann, but that the powers that be at the club have instead identified Kylian Mbappe as the priority target.

For his part, Kylian Mbappe himself has outlined his desire to leave the Paris club in the summer, making a potential move to the Catalan club a possibility.

The report states that PSG are willing to play ball on a deal for the French forward, but would require three Barcelona players to be included in a potential move: Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti.

There has been speculation over the futures of all three players at Barcelona.

Rakitic’s spot in the starting XI is under threat with the impending arrival of Frenkie de Jong, while Samuel Umtiti is reportedly considering his options after an injury-hit season has seen him ousted by Clement Lenglet as Gerard Pique’s centre back partner.

The report also states that Ousmane Dembele is viewed as inconsistent and erratic at the club, making it possible for Barcelona to actually include all three players in a deal for Mbappe.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 0.5/5; Very unlikely that three players can be coaxed into leaving the Barcelona and all agreeing terms with PSG successfully, just so that Kylian Mbappe can come the other way. Sounds pretty far fetched.