Reports: Barcelona target Manchester United star attacker as ‘plan B’

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford but only as ‘plan B’, according to Sport.

It is on Sport’s cover page that La Liga champions view the speedy Englishman as their ‘plan B’ number 9 recruitment in the transfer market even as they search for lomg-term alternatives to Luis Suarez.

However any potential deal is said to be complicated and that Barcelona are strictly using the move as a backup if other options fail.

The Catalan club also enjoys a good relationship with Manchester United – something that is viewed as key should this deal eventually materialize.

Are Liverpool or Manchester United the bigger club in England?

Rashford, 21, has assumed a central role at the club following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival and ended the season with 13 goals and 9 assists from 47 appearances.

He is viewed as pivotal to the Norwegian’s vision of the English-centric spine at the club going forward, alongside the likes of Jesse Lingard and Luke Shaw.

As of now, there has been no talk suggesting that he would be looking to leave Manchester United for Barcelona, though there was a report earlier that suggested that contract talks between him and the club weren’t going as smooth as he’d have hoped, leaving the La Liga champions a window of uncertainty to capitalize upon.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Highly unlikely that Marcus Rashford, a born and bred Mancunian, will leave the club at a critical rebuilding phase like the one they’re undergoing now.