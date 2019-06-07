Bologna complete deals for Soriano and Sansone

Villarreal pair Roberto Soriano and Nicola Sansone have signed permanent deals with Bologna following their spells on loan.

Soriano and Sansone spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan with the Serie A side, making 17 and 15 league appearances respectively.

Bologna have taken up the option to sign Sansone after meeting the conditions in his loan agreement and Soriano has followed his fellow Italy international in moving to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Soriano initially struggled in the first half of last season during a spell with Torino, but he played a direct part in four goals for Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side after swapping clubs midway through the campaign.

And Sansone also made the most of his opportunities as he scored twice and set up a further four goals in his 15 appearances.

Soriano and Sansone helped Bologna to climb clear of relegation danger to finish 10th in the Serie A table.