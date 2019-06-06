Reports: Manchester United target to snub them in favour of Arsenal

While Manchester United look set to announce their first signing of the summer in Daniel James, it seems like they’ll be missing out another player, who prefers to join their English Premier League and Europa League rivals Arsenal.

Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba has been on Manchester United’s radar for quite some time now, according to various reports. However, a new report has now emerged that Arsenal are the favourites to land the 18-year-old.

French publication L’Equipe report that the £26m-rated defender is being scouted by quite a few Premier League clubs. Namely, Manchester City, Watford and Southampton are also interested in the defender along with United and Arsenal, who are now supposedly the player’s favoured club.

Legendary Arsenal full-back Lauren has liked what he has seen from the youngster so far.

“‘Yes, he looks a very good player,” Lauren told AmericanGambler.com.

“Strong, tall, can come out of the back with the ball and an international for France. He reads the game very well, which is important for a player at the back, you have to anticipate and he looks very good at just 18, so the future is bright!”