BREAKING: Real Madrid confirm signing of Premier League star

Real Madrid are moving fast in the transfer market this summer, as they look to put behind a season of misery. Los Blancos have already confirmed the signings of Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Luka Jovic. And the Galacticos have added another player to their list, by bringing in Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea. The Blues’ number ten departs after seven years at the club.

We have reached an agreement for the transfer of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid. We would like to wish Eden well as we say a fond goodbye.#ThankYouEden — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 7, 2019

Eden Hazard leaves Chelsea after spending seven years at the club. The Belgian forward arrived in the summer of 2012 from Lille, after the Blues had beaten the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City for his signature.

Hazard became an instant fan favourite at Stamford Bridge, registering two assists in his debut match. He then scored his first goal for Chelsea in his third Premier League game – a penalty against Newcastle United. The Belgian went on to make sixty-two appearances for the Blues during the season, scoring thirteen times in the process, while also winning the UEFA Europa League.

2014/15 saw Hazard lift his first Premier League title. The Belgium captain flourished under Jose Mourinho and ended up being named Premier League Player of the season. However, the very next season saw the former Lille man go through his worst spell, as he finished with just six goals.

Antonio Conte came to Chelsea in 2016 and brought with him a new style of play. Under him, Hazard lined up as the left-sided forward in a 3-4-3 formation, alongside Diego Costa and Pedro. He once again returned to his previous form, scoring seventeen times throughout the season as Chelsea were crowned the Premier League champions again.

In his final season with the club, Eden Hazard lifted the UEFA Europa League again – his very first trophy after joining Chelsea. Moreover, the Belgian international played a crucial role in helping the Blues win the European Cup, as he scored twice and assisted once in the final.

Hazard finally leaves Chelsea after seven years, joining Real Madrid in the process. He scored one hundred and ten times for the Blues in those seven seasons, while winning six major trophies.