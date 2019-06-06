Reports: Liverpool expected to leave Manchester United behind in race for Real Madrid talisman

The European transfer window is in full swing but only a few of the big guns have been able to complete deals. Manchester United are one side who are in a desperate need of an overhaul but they look far from announcing one.

And now looks like that Liverpool are in pole position to land their long-term target. Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale has been the subject of interest from quite a few clubs, however reluctantly. The Welshman’s poor injury record and astronomical wages being two of the biggest blockades in his move away from Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United were anyway expected to be the most likely destination for the former Tottenham Hotspur star. however, according to Eduardo Inda of El Chiringuito, Bale is expected to move to either Liverpool or his old side Tottenham.

“Bale has spent the day playing golf at La Moraleja,” he said as is quoted in the Daily Star.

“And it is very likely that he will reach either of the two finalists in the Champions League, Tottenham or Liverpool. That operation would be accompanied by Eriksen plus a quantity of money.”