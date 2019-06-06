Reports: Manchester United target to have medical today ahead of £15million move

After young Ajax starlet Dillon Hoogewerf, Premier League giants Manchester United are close to secure their second signing of the summer as Swansea City star Daniel James is tipped to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Thursday.

The Sun reports that the 21-year-old star has been allowed to leave his Wales national team camp so that he can complete his move to the Old Trafford in the days to come.

A left-winger by trade, James lit up the EFL Championship in the 2018-19 season by virtue of a series of noteworthy performances. He finished the campaign with five goals and ten assists from 38 appearances across competitions.

Earlier, The Sun had reported that a United move may not be on the cards for James after all, despite his persistent interest in joining the Red Devils – the reason being that Manchester United were refusing to meet Swansea’s £20million asking price for the youngster. It was also reported that Solskjaer’s men are all set to face a huge competition from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco who was apparently ready to pay Swansea the full £20million for James.

In the past few hours, however, the situation changed – with Swansea reportedly agreeing to United’s £15million bid.

The forward is a part of the Wales team that is currently preparing to face Croatia and Hungary in the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Both Manchester United and Daniel James are mutually interested in each other. As a result, a deal is very much on the cards and we can expect an official announcement from the Red Devils, soon.