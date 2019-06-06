Reports: Atletico Madrid target €50 million worth Manchester United attacker as Antoine Griezmann replacement

Word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have already identified their replacement choice for the departing player Antoine Griezmann – Manchester United’s €50million worth forward Alexis Sanchez.

Earlier in me, French star and World Champion Griezmann announced that he will bid adieu to Los Rojiblancos at the end of this season. Griezmann has already been targeted by several European giants including PSG and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Atletico boss Diego Simeone is on a quest to find out someone who can replace their star attacker. According to reports in Don Balon, he has his eyes set on Alexis Sanchez who is yet to impress after joining Manchester United from Arsenal last season.

The Chilean had a disappointing 2018-19 campaign as he rarely made it into the starting XI throughout the season. Overall, Manchester United had a disappointing season too. After finishing in the sixth spot in the Premier League, they lost out in qualifying for the Champions League next season. They also got eliminated from both the FA Cup and the Champions League in the quarter-final stage in both competitions.

The Spanish news agency estimates that Sanchez could cost Atletico a sum of close to €50million. However, his wages pose a bigger threat. At United, he already earns close to £400,000 per week excluding bonuses. His wages are expected to increase once he makes the switch from England to Spain.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Sanchez is not a striker like Griezmann, hence using the Chilean as a replacement for the departing Frenchman does not seem the best of options. However, at €50million, Sanchez could be considered by Simeone as he is in dire need for an attacker at the moment.