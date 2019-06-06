Reports: Real Madrid star in negotiations to sign with PSG

On Wednesday, Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint Germain announced that legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will leave the club this summer. The Parisians have apparently lined up their choice of replacement as well, with Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas in talks for a move to the French Capital.

According to Marca, Navas is aware that he does not have much of a future remaining at the Spanish capital. It was Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane himself, who informed the Costa Rican shot-stopper that he is not a part of Zidane’s plans at the club. Navas signed for Real Madrid from Levante in 2014, after he impressed for Costa Rica in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Germany’s Manuel Neuer, Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa and Navas were the shortlisted candidates for the “Best Goalkeeper” award in the tournament. Eventually, Neuer claimed the prize but Navas’ big boost followed when Real Madrid approached him.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has won three Champions League titles with Real Madrid (2016, 2017 and 2018).

The Spanish news agency adds that talks between the player and the club are going on and that Navas himself is interested in a move. According to Marca, the Costa Rican favours PSG over other clubs because of their enormous wage budget that allows him to earn at least €5million per year – a sum equivalent to what Real Madrid is paying him nowadays.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; The deal looks quite possible as PSG’s first-choice goalkeeper Buffon is leaving the club for sure and the Parisians need a replacement. The Champions League will be one of their main targets next season and Navas could add sufficient experience to the squad as he is already a three-time UCL winner with Los Blancos as mentioned above.