Reports: Manchester United to unveil their first big money summer signing post UEFA Nations League

Manchester United want to unveil their first first-team signing of the summer post the UEFA Nations League as they close in on a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Portuguese outlet A Bola reports that Manchester United are locked in negotiations with Sporting Lisbon in order to trash out a deal for Bruno Fernandes at the earliest.

The English club want to announce the signing, which is rumoured to cost them between £62m and £72m according to Daily Star, as soon as the UEFA Nations League is over. Fernandes will represent Portugal as they take on the winner of tonight’s England vs Netherlands match in the finals of the tournament.

Clubs like Manchester City, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are also rumoured to be interested in the player but it is Manchester United which is leading the charge having been the first club to express serious interest in the player.

Fernandes, 24, has enjoyed a fantastic season in Portugal scoring 32 goals and assisting 18 more in 53 appearances. According to the report, he is also keen to move to United as he wants to test himself in the Premier League.

Manchester United have been maintaining tabs on the midfielder as they seek to strengthen a number of positions in the summer. With Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera departing, and Juan Mata likely to follow suit, the club wants to bring in at least 5 signings in key positions to strengthen the squad.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; This transfer is looking increasingly likely, especially since Manchester United do need to replace Ander Herrera in midfield.