Reports: Premier League giants to outbid Real Madrid for the services of the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’

Premier League champions Manchester City are interested in Portuguese youngster Joao Felix, who currently plies his trade with Primeira Liga club Benfica and has been dubbed the “next Cristiano Ronaldo”.

The nineteen-year-old youngster had a brilliant season Benfica in both domestic and European competitions, as he finished his 2018-19 campaign with 20 goals and 11 assists from 43 appearances in total. Thanks to his brilliant efforts, Benfica finished the Portuguese League as Champions and they also reached the quarter-finals in the Europa League.

Over the past six months, Felix has been the subject of several transfer speculations from all across Europe. The teenager has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, PSG, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United. However, as of right now, it is City and Real Madrid who are the frontrunners in his transfer race.

According to reports Real Madrid is planning a player-plus-cash deal for Felix and has offered Benfica a fee of €80million euros and veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas. However, Benfica reportedly want Felix’ release clause amount of €120million and nothing less, even if the offer involved is a swap deal. The Portuguese outfit’s huge demands have hence forced Los Blancos to reconsider their move for the player.

Meanwhile, Don Balon reports that Manchester City are willing to pay the entire sum of €120million for the 19-year-old. The Sky Blues are set to receive boatloads of money in case the likes of Leroy Sane, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus get transferred to other clubs and the Spanish news agency reckons that a part of it will be used to fund Felix’ move to the Etihad.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Felix can be used as a replacement option for Sane or Mahrez in case either of them leaves and hence it is quite possible for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to consider a move for the Portuguese star this summer.