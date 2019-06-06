Linked with a move to several European heavyweights, Joao Felix is waiting until after the Nations League Finals to decide his future.

Benfica and Portugal attacker Joao Felix said he would wait until after the Nations League Finals to sort out his future.

The 19-year-old is linked with several European heavyweights, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Clubs are reportedly ready to trigger Joao Felix’s €120million release clause, with the teenager’s rapid rise continuing with his international debut in Portugal’s 3-1 win over Switzerland in the Nations League Finals.

Speaking after the game, Joao Felix said a decision on his future would have to wait.

“Now I’m focused on the national team,” he told reporters.

“After finishing the Nations League, I’m going to resolve my life.”

Joao Felix scored 20 goals in all competitions for Benfica in 2018-19, leading to comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo.