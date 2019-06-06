Reports: €85 million worth Real Madrid midfielder targeted as Christian Eriksen replacement

According to several reports, Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur are looking to spend big this summer and they have already lined up a replacement for Christian Eriksen in case the midfielder leaves the club.

Eriksen played an important role in Tottenham’s solid runs in the Premier League and the Champions League. He was clinical in Tottenham’s Champions League games and the North London club reached the tournament finals for the first time in their history.

He also led them to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League, which in turn helped them qualify for the Champions League next season.

Spanish giants Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been tipped for a massive squad overhaul this summer and Eriksen is one of Zinedine Zidane’s top choices in midfield. Eriksen himself has expressed interest in joining the Merengues, according to reports.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pocchettino succeeded in forcing Eriksen to stay at the club so far, despite similar interest on him coming from all corners of Europe in the past few seasons. This time, however, he is not sure of his chances with the Danish midfielder and hence he has already lined up a move for Real Madrid’s Isco, as per reports in Don Balon.

The Spanish news agency understands that Isco could go on sale for a sum of €85million as Tottenham is interested in him.

The former Malaga player recently said that he does not want to leave Real Madrid, but he is apparently not a part of manager Zidane’s future plans at the Spanish club.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Zidane has reportedly revealed that Isco’s future at Real Madrid is in doubt, which in turn could mean that he might be offloaded in the summer. As Real Madrid is targeting Eriksen, a player-plus-cash swap deal with the Spurs is very much on the cards for the Spaniards.