Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to move for another Premier League player after Aaron Ramsey

Cristiano Ronaldo is of the belief that Juventus need to invest to strengthen in the summer and has urged them to make a move for Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez.

The Colombian centre back has had a middling season at Tottenham due to injury and being kept out of the starting eleven by Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

As such, he is open to a move away from London with Juventus interested in his services, according to Don Balon.

Cristiano Ronaldo feels that Juventus need to strengthen in defence due to the advancing years of Giorgio Chiellini and the lack of quality back up with Barzagli retiring and Rugani not living up to expectations.

Man United, Tottenham, Juventus, Inter Milan set for International Champions Cup 2019 thrillers in Singapore

The report states that he has advocated them to shop in the Premier League again, having already secured the signature of Aaron Ramsey, and make a move for Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez.

The Serie A champions can prise the Colombian away from the Champions League finalists if they are willing to pay €60 million, according to the report.

Read Also: Twitter serenades Cristiano Ronaldo as he scores his 53rd career hattrick against Switzerland in the Nations League

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Davinson Sanchez hasn’t had the best of years at Tottenham after a promising 2017/18 and could be on his way out, especially if Juventus are serious in acquiring his services. Really, who’d turn down the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo?