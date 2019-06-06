Reports: Barcelona draw up 5-man shortlist to replace underperforming defender

Word around the rumour mill is that Spanish giants FC Barcelona are looking to replace left-back Jordi Alba this summer. The La Liga club have apparently drawn up a five-man shortlist as well, for the role.

Diario Gol reports that Atletico Madrid’s Filipe Luis, Real Betis’ Junior Firpo, FC Porto’s Alex Telles, Bayer Leverkusen’s Wendell and Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro are the five left-backs on Barcelona’s radar at the moment. All five players are well-endowed in terms of defensive capabilities and can also attack at will, just like they have already proved on numerous occasions.

Jordi Alba had a good start in his 2018-19 campaign with Barcelona but failed to impress as the season progressed. The second leg of the Champions League semi-finals against Liverpool and the Copa del Rey finals against Valencia were the lowest points of his year, as Barca suffered defeats on both occasions. Against Liverpool, Alba’s mistakes were directly responsible for two goals as the Reds won 4-0 to overcome a 3-0 deficit from the first leg and advanced to the finals. Liverpool eventually won the trophy, defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the final encounter.

In the 2018-19 season, Alba was also ineffective in attack as opposed to previous seasons where his partnership with Lionel Messi in front of goal was one of the most dangerous in all of Europe. Age also seems to be a bit of a problem as the Catalans’ boss Ernesto Valverde is interested in lining up a younger replacement for the 30-year-old.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Valverde has already indicated that he will be looking for left-back options to strengthen his counterattacks next season. Firpo from Betis and Telles from Porto have already been linked with Barcelona quite strongly and the former Atletic Bilbao boss could make a final decision in the days to come.