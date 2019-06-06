Reports: Premier League side want Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt to create dream centre defence pairing

Barcelona’s pursuit of Ajax centre back Matthijs de Ligt was offset by Mino Raiola’s last minute monetary demands, with Liverpool the latest club to try and lure him with a big money offer.

Don Balon reports that Liverpool has jumped onto the Matthijs de Ligt bandwagon alongside the likes of PSG, Manchester United, Real Madrid and, of course, Barcelona.

The Champions of Europe have reportedly come forth with a €80 millon offer for the young centre back in hopes of pairing him up with his national teammate Virgil van Dijk.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly feels that no one among Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez has really stood out to claim the centre defensive position alongside the Dutchman and hopes that De Ligt can do that.

De Ligt to Liverpool or Barca? – Koeman and Van Dijk talk

According to the report, it is also a move that interests De Ligt due to Liverpool’s status as European Champions and his familiarity with playing alongside Virgil van Dijk for Netherlands.

De Ligt gears up to represent his country against England in the semifinals of the Nations League to see which team would progress to the finals to take on a rampant Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal.

The report states that the young defender’s future will be decided in the days following the tournament’s completion.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Despite looking like a good move on paper, it is unlikely that Liverpool will break the bank for another centre defender so soon after they did for van Dijk. Also, there are other parts of the squad that need strength in depth.