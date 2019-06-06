Reports: Manchester United offered attacking midfielder plus €70 million for Paul Pogba

Spanish giants Real Madrid are so keen to sign Paul Pogba in the summer that they have tabled a new offer for the Manchester United star – a player-plus-cash deal that involves attacking midfielder James Rodriguez and an additional fee of €70million.

Rodriguez is on loan at Bundesliga club Bayern Munich at the moment, but the Bavarians recently announced that they will not be signing the player next season as he wants to return to Madrid.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly made it clear that the Columbian star has no place in his squad next season and hence, he might be used to fund the impending arrival of Paul Pogba from Manchester United, according to Diario Gol.

Zidane is keen to perform a complete overhaul of Los Blancos’ squad this summer, especially after their disappointing trophyless run in the 2018-19 season. He has already signed striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, while stars like Eden Hazard have been tipped for a summer move to the Spanish capital.

Pogba is one of Madrid’s prime transfer targets for the midfield, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not willing to sell him at the moment. According to the Spanish news agency, Real Madrid are hence looking to tempt the Norwegian by trading Rodriguez in exchange for the World Champion. They are also willing to pay an additional fee of close to €70million, as per reports.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Manchester United are not interested in any kind of deal for their midfield star. However, Rodriguez seems a good replacement option for the Premier League giants and hence they could show interest in the transfer deal as a result.