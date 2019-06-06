Reports: Serie A superstar for Romelu Lukaku swap deal rejected by Manchester United

According to reports, Serie A club Inter Milan offered striker Mauro Icardi to Premier League giants Manchester United, but United rejected the deal.

Manchester United are looking to sell their attacker Romelu Lukaku this summer and it has been understood that the English club wants at least £80million for the Belgian. Inter Milan is one of the clubs who are interested in Lukaku but they are not willing to match United’s asking price.

As a result, the Nerazzurri representatives approached United with a player-plus-cash deal in an attempt to slash Lukaku’s £80million valuation. According to Metro, reports in Sky Sport Italia indicate that the player offered by Inter Milan was Mauro Icardi the Argentine striker, who was very much in news in the 2018-19 season for various disciplinary issues and fights with the club’s management.

Icardi began the season well but in February he was stripped of his team’s captaincy after his wife and agent Wanda Nara spoke poorly against the club’s management on national television. Inter’s then-manager Luciano Spalletti also removed the Argentine from the first team and for nearly three months since, Icardi trained with the reserve players of the club.

Metro also reports that Serie A club AS Roma are currently interested in a move for Icardi and that they have offered their striker Edin Dzeko in exchange for the 26-year-old.

Mauro Icardi scored 17 goals in 37 club appearances in the 2018-19 season as Inter Milan finished the year at fourth spot in the Serie A table.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Manchester United are keen to overcome the losses they incurred since signing Lukaku and that could be the main reason why they are not ready to settle for swap deals in his case. However, Icardi seems pretty reasonable at this price range and hence United boss Solskjaer could consider going for him in the days to come.