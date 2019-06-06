Reports: Barcelona fear Lionel Messi pay hike after Cristiano Ronaldo offered mega money by UCL hopefuls

PSG are contemplating a move for Cristiano Ronaldo that will see him become the highest paid player in the world, forcing Lionel Messi to ask Barcelona for a raise.

Diario Gol reports that PSG may make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer if either Neymar of Kylian Mbappe leave the club to pursue a Real Madrid move.

Neymar has been a problem figure for the Paris club throughout the season, tripping into one off-field controversy after the next, while Kylian Mbappe has apparently expressed his desire to leave the club in the summer.

Witsel hopes Eden Hazard moves to Real Madrid

Naturally, Real Madrid tops the list in terms of suitors for both players, though recent reports suggest that the Merengues may have cooled their interest in the Brazilian following the recent rape allegations.

In the event of either Neymar or Mbappe leaving though, PSG want to make a big money move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The salary on offer to the Portuguese would be €50 million for two seasons, making him the highest paid player in the world. The transfer fees paid to Juventus would reportedly be €120 million.

However the powers that be at Barcelona are apparently fearing this scenario as they feel it may result in Lionel Messi asking for a new contract in order to reach parity with what Cristiano Ronaldo would be earning.