Reports: Manchester United interested in Bundesliga target man as replacement for Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Sebastien Haller as they seek to replace Inter Milan bound Romelu Lukaku.

DailyMail reports that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the 24-year old target man as they seek a like for like replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The move would only go through, however, should the Belgian marksman leave for Inter Milan.

New Inter boss Antonio Conte is reportedly a fan of the striker but a potential move to Serie depends on the Italian club’s ability and willingness to stump up £80 million to meet Manchester United’s valuation of him.

The English club’s interest in Haller, however, is because he is one of the many options they have lined up in case Lukaku leaves.

The French foward has scored 20 goals and set up 12 more in 41 appearances this season.

Fellow Premier League club Everton are also said to be interested in Haller, who plied his trade in the Dutch Eredivisie with FC Utrecht before joining Frankfurt for €7 million in 2017.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; From the games that we have seen, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style seems to be predicated on quick transitions and high workrate from the attacking players – which was why Lukaku was benched in the first place.

It’s unlikely that they will buy another player of the same ilk to replace him should he leave.