Reports: Why Barcelona turned down Luka Jovic at the last moment

Barcelona reportedly decided that Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic was not the type of player they require at the moment.

Diario Sport reports that Barcelona pulled out of a potential deal for Luka Jovic following an acceptance that he is not the profile of player that they currently have a requirement for.

Jovic is considered to be an out and out striker whose movement in and around the penalty box allows him to create space and manufacture goalscoring opportunities.

However, perhaps on the back of Coutinho’s ineffectual performances and Ousmane Dembele’s inconsistency, Barcelona felt that they need a player who drifts wide to create space for the central striker, Luis Suarez.

As a result, the report states that Barcelona pulled out of negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt for the player, leaving arch rivals Real Madrid to sign him.

Unlike Barcelona, the Merengues were highly interested in the 21-year-old Serbian who has 27 goals and 7 assists in 48 appearances, as they needed someone to challenge Benzema for a spot in the starting eleven.

Then ended up announcing his signing yesterday.

Jovic, however, was only one among the plethora of players Zinedine Zidane has requested of Florentino Perez as Real Madrid look to orchestrate a squad overhaul in the summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; If Barcelona are sticking with Luis Suarez as their premier number 9 in the upcoming season, it makes sense to target a wide player instead of Luka Jovic.