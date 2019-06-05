Reports: Breakdown in talks between Chelsea and Real Madrid for Eden Hazard

Chelsea and Real Madrid have reportedly failed to come to an agreement over the transfer fee for Eden Hazard.

Evening Standard reports that Real Madrid chief executive Jose Angel Sanchez had an unsuccessful meeting with Chelsea after flying down to London to try and trash out a deal for Eden Hazard.

Chelsea values Hazard at £100 million and above but Real Madrid is not keen to shell out that much owing to the fact that the player only has one more year left on his contract.

Also, the club is looking to bring in as many as six marquee signings this summer in an attempt to refurbish a decadent squad and would be keen to save where they can.

Jubilant scenes inside the Chelsea dressing room following their Europa League win

However, the report also suggests that an agreement for the Belgian is eventually expected to be achieved between the two clubs.

Eden Hazard has enjoyed a successful season for Chelsea, with 21 goals and 17 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions. He capped off the campaign with a stellar show in the UEFA Europa League finals against Arsenal where he scored a brace and came up with an assist to help his club to a 4-1 victory.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Despite not agreeing on terms in their first face-to-face meeting, it is expected that a deal will be reached in the near future with all three parties – both clubs and the player – keen on the move.