Reports: Serie A giants to build their team around Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale

Inter Milan’s new manager Antonio Conte is interested in Real Madrid star Gareth Bale and wants to build his team around him.

Journalist Eduardo Inda claimed on El Chiringuito that the Premier League winning manager is interested in bringing Gareth Bale to Inter Milan as the flagship signing of this summer.

Conte reportedly feels that he can build a new-look Inter Milan squad around the flying Welshman and wants his board to fund a big money move for him.

Real Madrid is expected to be interested in listening to Inter’s offer, should they make one, as Zinedine Zidane is clear that he doesn’t want Bale around next season.

Sergio Ramos wants to ‘retire’ at Real Madrid

However, the report from OK Diario suggests that Inter will face competition from Manchester United for the 29-year-old, who are also looking to refurbish their squad in the summer.

The fact that Inter Milan have Champions League to look forward to is expected to tilt the signing in their favour, according to the report.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5: With newly found financial backing, Inter Milan will be able to afford Gareth Bale and in the event Manchester United don’t make a bid, they’re favourites to land the Welshman.