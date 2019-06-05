Reports: Atletico Madrid close to signing Chelsea Premier League and UEL winner

Atletico Madrid are looking on course to complete their first major signing of the season, as they are reportedly confident of bringing in a Chelsea star fresh off a UEFA Europa League (UEL) triumph.

The Mirror are reporting that Marcos Alonso wants out of Chelsea after a successful stint at the club where he won the Premier League and most recently lifted the UEL trophy as well.

The Spaniard is waiting for a deal to be agreed between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, with the latter confident of the deal going through.

Jubilant scenes inside the Chelsea dressing room following their Europa League win

The Madrid club are looking to fill in the left-back position after losing Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich, and reportedly have the funds available to make sure the transfer is completed.

It is an important transfer window for their manager Diego Simeone, who might lose a number of players including Hernandez, Diego Godin and possibly Antoine Griezmann as his move to Barcelona looks to be happening soon.

As for Chelsea, their manager Maurizio Sarri has been linked with a move to Juventus, and playing time under the new manager, whoever it might be, is far from assured for Alonso who somewhat struggled towards the end of the Premier League season.