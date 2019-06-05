Reports: Zinedine Zidane tells Real Madrid star to leave due to Eden Hazard’s arrival

Real Madrid are on the cusp of signing Eden Hazard but Zinedine Zidane has decided that may spell the end of Isco’s stint at Real Madrid.

Diario Gol reports that Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Chelsea star Eden Hazard, but that his incorporation into the squad comes with a price.

In this instance, it is Isco who has to depart the club after manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly told him that he would be displaced due to the Belgian’s arrival.

Sergio Ramos wants to ‘retire’ at Real Madrid

The report also suggests that club captain Sergio Ramos tried to convince Zidane to keep the talented Spaniard around, but failed in his attempts as the French coach’s mind was made up.

To easy Isco’s exit, however, Florention Perez is okay with allowing him to depart the club for lesser than the €70 million valuation that they currently hold for him.

Bayern Munich – who want a replacement for James Rodriguez – Juventus and PSG are some of the clubs that are reportedly interested in the Spaniard.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Undoubtedly a talented player, Isco’s unprofessional conduct under Santiago Solari did not go unnoticed at the club and may be one of the reasons why he is being moved on, apart from the impending arrival of Eden Hazard.