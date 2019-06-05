Reports: Zinedine Zidane snubs Real Madrid star, informs him he is no longer in plans

Real Madrid are preparing for a number of arrivals and exits, and with a number of players expected to join soon, one player’s time at the club seems to have come to an end.

It is being reported by Dani Benavides, Director of Madridista Real magazine, that Zinedine Zidane has infomed Lucas Vazquez that he is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid.

حصريًا للشبكه ..

داني بينافيدس @Dbenavides2B (مدير مجلة مدريديستا ريال) : ريال مدريد طلب من وكيل اعمال لوكاس فاسكيز البحث عن فريق ينتقل إليه اللاعب ، مع وصول الصفقات فالأسباني لا يدخل خطط زيدان . — شبكة RM4Arab (@RM4Arab) June 4, 2019

Vazquez has struggled to find a regular starting spot in Zidane’s Real Madrid team, and is expected to leave this summer. While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, Florentino Perez could be looking for around £25m for the midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether top European clubs would risk taking Vazquez, considering his failure to cement himself in the first team of Los Blancos, but the 27-year-old appears to have made the decision to quit regardless.

The Spaniard has been at Real Madrid for the most part of his career, and even represented his country Spain nine times at the International level.