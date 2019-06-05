He doesn’t hide – Carvajal would welcome Hazard at Madrid

Defender Dani Carvajal believes Eden Hazard would add plenty to Real Madrid’s attack.

Eden Hazard would be a great addition to the Real Madrid attack, according to defender Dani Carvajal.

Hazard is widely expected to join the LaLiga giants from Chelsea for a reported €100million this close season after seven impressive campaigns in the Premier League.

Carvajal, who has been at Madrid since 2013, believes the Belgium international would be just what is needed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Hazard would add a lot to our attack,” the right-back told El Larguero on Tuesday.

“He is a player who wants the ball and does not hide.”

Zinedine Zidane has already started rebuilding Madrid, sealing the signing of talented striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Carvajal welcomed the addition of Jovic, who scored 27 goals in all competitions in 2018-19.

“Jovic is a great [number] nine,” he said. “I hope he is decisive.”

Madrid finished third in LaLiga but were a distant 19 points behind rivals and champions Barcelona.

Carvajal was glad to see the end of 2018-19, saying: “It was the worst season since I’ve been in the first team.

“The best thing is that the season has ended. Zidane’s arrival gave us oxygen, but we haven’t had a good reaction either.”