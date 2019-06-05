Reports: Manchester United eyeing French striker to replace Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United are weighing up their next possible transfer as they look at a Bundesliga striker to replace the departing Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with a move to Inter Milan.

The player United are looking at is Sebastien Haller, who currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt, but is being considered as an option by a number of clubs.

Haller has been quite prolific for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 15 goals in 23 league starts, an output that has caught the attention of Manchester United, who are in need of a scoring striker.

ESPN are reporting that Haller is a realistic option for the Red Devils if the Lukaku asking price of £80million is met by Inter, with the French striker a much cheaper option for United.

It will be a huge blow to Frankfurt if they lose Haller, since they have already had to sell their other top striker Luka Jovic to Real Madrid, and this could just add to the troubles up front.

United have money to spend in the summer, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly offered £200million by the club’s owners to find quality talent that will help the Premier League giants reach the top of the mountain once again.