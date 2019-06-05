Reports: Real Madrid look to Liverpool superstar as Plan B replacement for Gareth Bale

Real Madrid are looking ruthless in the summer transfer window. After completing the transfer of Luka Jovic, they are now planning a stunning move for one Liverpool superstar.

Diario Gol are reporting that Madrid are considering a move for Mohamed Salah from Liverpool following the Egyptian’s heroics in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Salah scored the opening goal of the final, and led Liverpool to their sixth European Cup triumph, and is held in high regard by all those at Anfield.

However, Real Madrid are looking for a replacement for Gareth Bale, and need someone capable of picking up the reins left by the Welshman who looks set to leave the club.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. were thought to be the first choices for Zinedine Zidane, but the difficulty in making either of those transfers stick could lead Los Blancos towards Salah as a “Plan B” signing.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is also in the fold for a possible move to the Bernabeu, but Salah is right up there as one of Florentino Perez and Zidane’s favourites.

The report also goes on to suggest that Liverpool would ask for even more money than United would for Rashford.