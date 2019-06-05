Reports: Serie A giants offer Manchester United superstar bumper €10million contract

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku may not be in the best position at his current club, but he is certainly in demand abroad. So popular in fact, that Serie A sides are fighting to sign him.

One such team is Napoli, who have suddenly entered the fray to sign Lukaku, by offering the Belgian a bumper €10million net salary to prise him away from United, and sign him ahead of rivals Inter Milan.

Inter had initially made the first real attempt to bring Lukaku in, but the deal hasn’t gone through yet, prompting other clubs to express their interest in the striker.

Manchester United haven’t accepted any offers yet, but this new contract from Napoli could prove to be a lucrative deal for Lukaku, who has struggled to find acceptance from the Old Trafford faithful.

Tutto Napoli and Gazzetta Dello Sport are reporting that a new fiscal ruling that allows companies from Campania to save 90% of government taxes paid on new hires such as the deal offered to Lukaku, could be the catalyst of a sensational transfer.

While Inter remain in the running, Carlo Ancelotti may just snatch the forward right from under the nose of Antonio Conte at Inter.