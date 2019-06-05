Reports: Real Madrid willing to sell superstar to make way for new transfers

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sell one of their top stars in order to make up room for more incoming deals in the summer transfer window.

Marca are reporting that Los Blancos are ready to listen to offers for Isco this summer, with manager Zinedine Zidane keen to bring in more players in the transfer window.

The report suggests that this could be because of the financial restrictions imposed on teams too, and selling Isco would certainly make Madrid a whole lot of money, which can then be invested in other possible deals.

However, there could be a catch as well. The report seems to suggest that Isco isn’t interested in leaving, and is happy living in the Spanish capital.

This could prove to be an issue as the club and player may just fail to reach an agreement over a possible transfer. Isco is also expecting a child, and is unwilling to move away from Madrid just yet.

The Galacticos have already signed Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, and are being linked with more possible deals including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr. and even Marcus Rashford.

No doubt, this story surrounding Isco will get more interesting in due course.