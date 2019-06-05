Reports: Real Madrid plan €50m + Gareth Bale swoop for Manchester United star

Real Madrid are far from done in the transfer window, and are reportedly planning a stunning swoop for a Manchester United star at the top of his game.

Diario Gol are reporting that Los Blancos want Marcus Rashford at their club, and are even willing to go all out to make the deal happen this summer.

Sergio Ramos wants to ‘retire’ at Real Madrid

According to the report, Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez initially wanted either Neymar Jr. or Kylian Mbappe to join Madrid, but also understand the difficulty in making such a deal take place.

As a result, the next best alternative that has emerged seems to be Marcus Rashford, who has impressed the Spanish team no end with his recent displays in a United shirt.

However, the Red Devils aren’t willing to sell their academy product just yet, and are demanding an exorbitant sum of money for talks to even take place.

Hence, the report suggests that an ambitious deal could be in the offing wherein Gareth Bale may be offered to Manchester United, along with €50m, and in exchange Rashford will join the La Liga giants.

The idea of the operation is also to get rid of Gareth Bale, who is clearly surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu.