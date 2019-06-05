Reports: La Liga star wants Tottenham Hotspur move for Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur may have lost the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final to Liverpool, but the aura of Mauricio Pochettino is still enough to have players want to join Spurs.

Sky Sports News is reporting that Giovani Lo Celso is pushing for a move to Spurs after the UCL finalists showed interest in him recently.

In-demand Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso wants to move to Tottenham this summer and join up with Mauricio Pochettino, Sky Sports News has been told. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 4, 2019



The report suggests that Lo Celso is keen to work under Mauricio Pochettino, and hence wants a switch to North London, even though his employers are pushing for an increased transfer sum from the Premier League side.

Real Betis reportedly want a fee closer to the €100m release clause on Lo Celso, but Spurs initially bid only for €60m, an amount that was deemed unacceptable by the Spanish outfit.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will raise their game in order to bring the 23-year-old in, but there is no doubt per the report, that he wants to move to England and further his playing career at the top level of the sport.