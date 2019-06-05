Reports: Chelsea legend favourite to take over as new manager of club after Sarri departure

Chelsea are bracing for yet another new manager at the helm, with Maurizio Sarri close to leaving the club for Juventus. In his place, a Blues’ legend is set to take over.

Daily Mail are reporting that Frank Lampard is the favourite for the Chelsea job, with his current club Derby County now planning for his departure by considering options such as Lee Bowyer to take over at their club.

Frank Lampard wins the bragging rights

Chelsea lifted the UEFA Europa League (UEL), finished in the top four of the Premier League, and even competed in a domestic Cup final, but Maurizio Sarri has revealed that “the call of home is strong,” and that he has had a “heavy year” at Chelsea.

This could only mean that he plans to return to Italy, most likely with Juventus, as early as this summer transfer window.

Lampard has been the first choice option to replace Sarri for a while now, and his credentials have been given a boost after a solid run with Derby in the Championship that nearly culminated in promotion to the Premier League.

His legendary status at Stamford Bridge will only help as fans will take to the decision without any hesitation despite losing a boss who won them the UEL trophy.