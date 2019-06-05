Liverpool confirm departures of UCL winning duo

Liverpool have confirmed that two of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) winning stars will no longer be at the club come next season.

The two players confirmed to be leaving are Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno, both of whom lifted the UCL trophy with the Reds just a few days ago.

#LFC thank @DanielSturridge and @lfc18alberto for their outstanding contributions to the club 🙌 Everyone wishes Daniel and Alberto all the very best for their futures. They will always be a part of the #LFC Family ❤️https://t.co/OH5oeNw4rR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2019



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has thanked the duo for their contributions to the team on the Liverpool official website.

“The most important words to say to these two remarkable players is ‘thank you’,” Klopp said.

“They were here when I arrived as manager and during that period they – as much as anyone – helped to establish us as a team that would be heading in the right direction.”

“Without them we wouldn’t be the team and club we are in this moment.”

“Alberto is a person whose personality is reflected in how he plays. Full of life, full of energy, always positive. An unbelievable character who is always willing to give all of himself for the team.”

“I know this season, and the end of the last, maybe the minutes on the pitch he would have wanted and deserved were not there, but his contribution did not diminish. How he was in training kept the entire group on their toes.”

“Albie is world class and I know he will be back in the Spain national team in the not too distant future.”

“Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think. He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important.”

“He is one of the best finishers I have ever seen in my life. He scores goals you think could and should not be possible.”

“We will miss them of course, but we can say farewell with the best words possible: Guys, you leave as European Champions.”