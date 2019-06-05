Rodrigo fuels Man City rumours by asking Atletico Madrid for ‘space’

Manchester City are thought to be keen on Rodrigo, who has asked Atletico Madrid for “space” as he considers his next move.

Rodrigo has asked Atletico Madrid to grant him “space” as he ponders his future amid reported interest from Manchester City.

The Spain midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League champions and has a reported €70million release clause in his Atleti contract.

City are thought to be keen on bolstering their options at defensive midfield with Fernandinho now 34 and Rodrigo has done little to quell speculation he could fill that particular transfer wish of Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to Deportes Cuatro, the 22-year-old said: “I asked the club for peace of mind to give me space.

“It would be hypocritical to say that I can guarantee anything.

“The only thing I can say is that I have a contract with Atletico Madrid, I have a clause, I have some conditions and today I am happy here.

“I cannot say anything else because I do not know what’s going to happen.”

City, who won a domestic treble in England last season, have also been linked with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele.