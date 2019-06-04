Reports: Real Madrid agree €50m deal to sign Ligue 1 star as Marcelo replacement

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a €50m deal to sign yet another top young star just moments after capturing Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Luka Jovic’s magical skills and goals

The player that Madrid are close to bringing in is Ferland Mendy, who is currently playing at Lyon in Ligue 1.

Marca are reporting that Los Blancos will announce the signing soon, making him a quick second signing right after they brought in Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The idea is to breed Mendy in such a way that he can replace Marcelo at left-back for Madrid, especially since the Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu as well.

Per the report, a six-year deal could be incoming for Mendy as well, meaning that will stick to the club till 2025, which is the same duration as Jovic’s contract with Los Blancos.

The 21-year-old has been impressive for Lyon, and has been tracked by scouts at Real Madrid, with a deal now agreed to sign the youngster this summer.

Zinedine Zidane has put into plan his idea to have more players joining the Galacticos, with Eden Hazard also expected to join the Spanish giants from Chelsea very soon. His move is expected to be in the region of €120m.