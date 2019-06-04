Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo asks Juventus to sign teenage sensation ahead of Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked his Juventus higher-ups to ensure they bring in one key signing this summer, ahead of his rival Lionel Messi and Barcelona.

The player Ronaldo wants Juve to sign, per Diario Gol, is none other than Matthijs de Ligt. The Ajax superstar has been linked with a move away from his current club, with several suitors available.

The likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Liverpool and Juventus are all interested in the defender, but Ronaldo wants him to join the Bianconeri to help aid their campaign next term.

To make this happen, the report suggests that a blockbuster €85million deal could take place, with Barcelona not willing to spend so much on the teenager.

Juventus would be willing to spend, but would also need a top-class manager by then to ensure that De Ligt gets the treatment he deserves to succeed at the Old Lady.

Currently, the Serie A champions are without a manager at the helm after Massimiliano Allegri announced his departure from Turin.

It might be a small victory for CR7 over Messi if De Ligt does join Juventus, but a decision is far from taken on the transfer and there is still plenty left to sort out.