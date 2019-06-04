Reports: Kylian Mbappe hands in PSG transfer request

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly handed in a transfer request at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) asking to let him leave the club as early as this summer transfer window.

El Chiringuito are reporting the same via their channel with renowned journalist Jose Luis Sanchez confirming the news for the broadcast.

🇫🇷¡NOVEDADES EN PARÍS! El ENTORNO de MBAPPÉ está PRESIONANDO al PSG para FORZAR SU SALIDA. Te lo esta contando @JLSanchez78 en #JUGONES.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, with PSG teammate Neymar Jr. also in the mix for a possible transfer to Los Blancos.

So far, PSG have denied any movement for their major stars, but it is believed that Mbappe is keen on moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, even referencing a possible new challenge for himself recently.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was one of those to speak about Mbappe’s keen interest to join the Galacticos, claiming that he had to be persuaded to join PSG from AS Monaco a few years ago.

It remains to be seen whether PSG would grant the youngster a release, but if they do, expect Real Madrid to be the possible destination for the Frenchman.