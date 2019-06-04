Reports: David Beckham offers Barcelona superstars salary hikes to join him in MLS

David Beckham is going all out after announcing that he will own a team in Major League Soccer (MLS) come 2020. He has now reportedly even offered Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez a handsome salary to join him at Inter Miami.

Beckham made news recently after it was announced that Inter Miami will debut in the MLS as early as 2020, and the search is on to find the right mix of experience and youth to help the team win silverware in the USA.

And Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez appear to be tempted by Beckham with a salary hike that may compel the Argentine and Uruguayan to join the newbies once their Barcelona contracts run out.

#GOSSIP 🎙️ @xavicampos: 🔊 “David Beckham vol fitxar Luis Suárez pel seu equip de la MLS, l’Inter Miami. Li ha fet una proposta perquè marxi l’any que ve” 🔊 “De moment, Suárez no ha dit que no. L’oferta és de quatre anys i les xifres, més que interessants”#ClubMitjanit pic.twitter.com/lY4mBe49rw — Club de la Mitjanit (@ClubMitjanit) June 3, 2019

According to Xavi Campos, Messi could be offered a bumper contract as well, which would include a salary hike after his stint at Barcelona is completed in 2021.

Beckham wants to bring in some superstars to attract interest, and Messi and Suarez would more than do the trick.