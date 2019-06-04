David De Gea posts cryptic tweet directed towards Sergio Ramos amid Real Madrid links

David De Gea has been a mainstay at Manchester United since joining back in 2011, but his time at United could be coming to an end with Real Madrid lurking. His recent tweet only seems to add fuel to the fire.

De Gea took to Twitter and posted a rather cryptic tweet directed towards fellow Spaniard Sergio Ramos.

Did you miss me? 🤔😝 pic.twitter.com/3mLV6nVj3n — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) June 3, 2019

The “Did you miss me” from De Gea could have several meanings, but United fans seem convinced that it has something to do with the goalkeeper possibly moving to Real Madrid this summer.

“Maybe he’s hugging you because you told [him] you gone (sic) be in Madrid this summer,” one fan wrote.

“Are you trying to tell us you are leaving?,” another fan said.

“I don’t feel comfortable seeing Ramos hugging De Gea,” one more fan said.

While the tweet may be something else entirely, it does make sense that De Gea could mean Real Madrid is calling, considering his future at United is still very much in the air.

It has been a difficult season for the custodian at Old Trafford, with mistakes creeping into his game and perhaps some doubt over his immediate future in England too.