Official: Real Madrid complete €60m signing of highly-rated Bundesliga striker

Real Madrid have made their first high-profile signing of the summer, confirming the news that Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic will join the club.

The news has been confirmed by both the clubs on their official websites, with statements proving the same.

The Real Madrid website writes: “Real Madrid CF and Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed to the transfer of player Luka Jović, pending the medical examination. The player remains linked to the club during the next six seasons, until June 30, 2025.”

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt have also confirmed the news of Jovic leaving for Los Blancos.

Der Abgang von Luka Jovic ist fix. Der Torjäger wechselt zu @realmadrid und wird bei den Königlichen einen Fünfjahresvertrag unterzeichnen. #SGEhttps://t.co/KFZj2dCcnv — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) June 4, 2019

The deal is in the region of €60m per sources and ends all the speculation regarding the move. Zinedine Zidane had wanted a striker to get him goals, and Jovic looks like the perfect man to provide them.

A six-year deal has also been agreed with Real Madrid, meaning the club surely has big expectations from a striker who has lit up the Bundesliga with his goals this campaign.

Will he be a success at the Bernabeu? Only time will tell.