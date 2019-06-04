Premier League manager reveals desire to move to Serie A as Juventus move inches closer

Juventus are without a manager following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri, and that spot looks all set to be filled by a Premier League manager keen to manage in Serie A again.

That happens to be none other than Maurizio Sarri, who recently lifted the UEFA Europa League (UEL) trophy with Chelsea, and is heavily linked with a return to Italy with Juventus.

And now, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the Italian boss has admitted that a move back to his home country would be something he would look forward to.

“For us Italians the call of home is strong,” Sarri said.

” (I) Feel that something is missing. It has been a heavy year. I begin to feel the weight of distant friends, elderly parents I rarely see.”

Sarri has had an up and down season with Chelsea this year, with several fans calling for him to be sacked mid-season after a dip in form for the Blues.

However, by the end of the campaign, Chelsea finished in the top four of the Premier League, competed in a domestic Cup final, and most importantly, won the UEL against London rivals Arsenal.

All signs however, continue to point towards a Juventus move for Maurizio Sarri.