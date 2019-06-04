Reports: Manchester United identity 23-year-old French goalkeeper as David de Gea replacement

Manchester United are interested in 23-year-old Lille ‘keeper Mike Maignan as David de Gea’s replacement should the Spaniard leave in the summer.

PSG are rumoured to be interested in securing David de Gea’s services in place of the departing Gianluigi Buffon in the summer, leaving Manchester United to search for replacements.

The Record reports that the English club has zeroed in on LOSC Lille ‘keeper Mike Maignan towards that end.

Maignan, 23, has made 42 appearances for Lille this season and managed an impressive 17 clean sheets, conceding only 37 goals in the process.

He has racked up caps for French U16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 sides, but is yet to make his senior team bow.

Are Liverpool or Manchester United the bigger club in England?

The report suggests that Lille want €35million for the player – a fee that Manchester United find to be acceptable. De Gea’s departure from the English club looks likely after Ed Woodward refused to bend over backwards to accomodate his wage demands.

De Gea reportedly wanted parity with the club’s highest earner Alexis Sanchez but failed to convince Woodward to accede to his terms. The Spanish shotstopper’s contract just has 1 more year to run and it is rumoured that they would not be averse to selling him this summer to prevent him leaving for free next year.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Manchester United seem to have a number of targets scouted as David de Gea’s replacement when it isn’t even certain that the Spanish ‘keeper would be leaving this summer.