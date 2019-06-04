Reports: Real Madrid wash their hands off Neymar after rape scandal

PSG star Neymar is no longer a subject of transfer interest to Real Madrid after the latest off-field scandal surrounding the embattled Brazilian.

It was reported that a Brazilian woman complained to the authorities Neymar “became aggressive and used violence to have sex with her [the victim] without her consent.”

This was following Instagram correspondence between both of them where they agreed to meet up. Neymar then had her flown into Paris to meet him in a hotel, where the alleged incident took place.

However, this accusation has been met with severe condemnation from Neymar and his father, with the footballer even going to the extent of making the intimate messages between them public in an effort to clear his name.

While this saga rages on, Real Madrid have reportedly cooled their interest in the Brazilian star.

AS reports that in response to a fan poll asking if they should sign Neymar, club president Florentino Perez has decided against doing so.

The poll apparently indicates that fans of the club aren’t interested in seeing Neymar don the all whites next season due to his off-field behaviour.

As a result, it is expected that he would remain at PSG.