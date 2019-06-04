Reports: Two Chinese clubs attempt to lure Premier League Golden Boot winner to the Super League

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the subject of transfer interest from two Chinese Super League clubs, Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG.

The Times reports that interest in Aubameyang from the Chinese Super League has been rekindled on the back of yet another solid season of goal-getting.

Guangzhou Evergrande, who were interested in signing him before he made his move to Arsenal, have returned with an offer that would see the Gabonese international earn £300,000 per week.

Shanghai SIPG are also reported to have tabled an offer bearing similar numericals.

‘Arsenal need to remain strong’ – Emery

Aubameyang, who turns 30 this year, was joint Golden Boot winner in the Premier League alongside the Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane with 22 goals.

It is rumoured that he may consider the offer from the Chinese clubs on the back of Arsenal failing to qualify for the Champions League and on account of a massive salary hike from the £190,000 he earns currently.

Should he move to China, he would become the best paid player in the league.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Aubameyang’s getting no younger and taking into consideration that he could, at best, win a couple of domestic trophies at Arsenal if he stays on, the lure of cashing in on one last bumper contract could be hard to ignore.