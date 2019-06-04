Reports: Barcelona star receives big offer from David Beckham’s MLS side

The United States of America have become an interesting proposition for football players entering the twilight years of their career. Over the past seasons, several of Europe’s former greats have flown across the Atlantic to see out the remainder of their career. And reports suggest, one Barcelona star has an offer to do the same.

According to Catalunya Radio, David Beckham’s Major League Soccer side Inter Miami has made an offer to Barcelona star Luis Suarez, to join them for their debut campaign. The Miami-based side will officially be a part of the MLS from 2020 and want the Uruguayan to lead them into the season.

Meanwhile, the report further states that the offer presented to Suarez is of four years and is ‘more than interesting’. However, the Barcelona man has declined the proposal at the moment.

Suarez has been with Barcelona since 204, joining them from English club Liverpool. He has since been a key member of the first team and has formed an impressive partnership with Lionel Messi. During his time in Spain, the Uruguayan has won one UEFA Champions League title and four La Liga titles. However, concerns over his age mean that the Blaugrana have started looking for his replacements.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; If the player himself is not interested in a move then there is nothing a club can do. However, Suarez might consider the proposition sometime in the future, once Barcelona find a striker suitable to replace him. According to reports, that could happen pretty soon, with the Blaugrana linked with a move for Spain international Rodrigo.