Reports: Barcelona star keen to link up with Neymar at PSG but transfer fee an issue

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho is on the verge of leaving the club and joining PSG, as he wants to link up with Brazilian teammate Neymar.

Don Balon reports that Lionel Messi has passed on a directive to Barcelona that Coutinho must be sold in the summer, after an extremely underwhelming season has seen the former Liverpool man come under fire for his performances.

However, Barcelona’s attempts to recoup the €160 million they spent on the former Liverpool man will likely end in vain as PSG are not prepared to pay anywhere close to that sum for him.

The report states that Barcelona have thus resigned themselves to accept a bid of around €100 million should it come in, but the French club aren’t willing to shell out that much even with FFP restrictions looming.

The best offer they can come up with is €90 million euros plus another 30 in variables and performance bonuses, an offer that mostly sits well with the Spanish club except that they favour guaranteed payments over variables.

As such, no agreement has been reached but negotiations are ongoing.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Rather than returning to the Premier League to play in a club other than Liverpool, moving to PSG seems to be the more logical choice for Coutinho.